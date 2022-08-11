Crews cleaning up debris after Evansville’s deadly house explosion

Evansville house explosion kills 3 people, displaces several others
Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source:...
Officials expected to hold an update on the deadly Evansville house explosion. (Source: Evansville Aerial)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly held another press conference about Wednesday’s deadly house explosion.

[Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged after house explosion in Evansville]

That happened near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says three people were killed as a result of the explosion.

Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say another person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say more details will be released once the victims’ families are notified.

You can watch Chief Connelly’s 8 a.m. press conference below.

Chief Mike Connelly interview 8/11 - 8 a.m.

Officials tell us they will be holding updates throughout the day Thursday.

The next one is set for 11 a.m.

During the 8 a.m. update, Chief Connelly reiterated most of what was discovered on Wednesday.

They say CenterPoint found no instrument readings outside the house.

EFD officials say they still haven’t determined a cause at this time.

39 houses were damaged by the explosion. They say that could be anything from a blown-out window to being uninhabitable.

We’re told 15 families were assisted by the Red Cross.

Chief Connelly said they are going to make sure structures are stable before they thoroughly search every building. They tell us they haven’t been able to do that because of unstable structures.

Several different agencies responded to the scene, including the ATF. Chief Connelly says they came in but did not impede search and rescue efforts.

The fire chief also thanked several businesses, such as Donut Bank, Mcdonald’s and Mission BBQ for supplying refreshments for first responders.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

