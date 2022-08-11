Rain chances dwindle down

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT
It was nice to see the rain and the clouds back in Central Texas, but the window for rain and rain-cooled temperatures is coming to an end again. We will some spotty rain chances Friday and maybe Saturday, but the best chances will be south and most stay dry. With the return of more sun, our temperatures start to climb as well. We should be right around, or just under, 100 degrees through the weekend. Then we transition back to triple-digit highs to start next week. After that.... is when it gets interesting. There’s another possible weather pattern shift, in our favor, for a chance of rain and a more manageable heat returning.

High pressure gains control over our weather again to start the next work week, which is why we see the temperature spike. As the week progresses, we could see that high slide away again which could open the door for a frontal boundary to move in late Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are near 30% and highs will drop back into the mid-90s late next week. We’ll still need to fine-tune the rain chances for late next week, but odds are looking good for at least one day of decent rain chances and at least one day of cooler-than-normal highs.

