Rain chances return Thursday, but many will remain rain-free

As anticipated, widely scattered showers and storms rolled through our area Wednesday afternoon, and it was a beautiful afternoon because of both the rain and the cooler temperatures they brought. It is still hot and muggy for Thursday afternoon. Highs will be warming into the mid-to-upper 90s late this afternoon with partly cloudy skies pretty much straight through the entire day. As far as rain chances go, we’ll have a 20% chance for a few pop-up showers late this afternoon. Today’s favored rainfall location is east of I-35, where some spots missed out on rain yesterday, but everyone will have a chance at rain before the faucet shuts off after sunset. We’ll (hopefully) rinse and repeat the forecast again tomorrow! Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s again warm into the mid-to-upper 90s Friday afternoon with a 20% chance of a pop-up shower returning.

Rain chances hang close to about 10% Saturday, so that means nearly all of us will stay rain-free. Temperatures will still be in the mid-70s in the morning, but highs will near 100° late in the afternoon. Rain chances drop below 10% Sunday and highs should again climb close to 100°. We’ll be in the triple-digits Monday through Thursday as high pressure again settles overhead. Fortunately, high pressure should not only weaken but also move away late next week. High pressure moving away will open up the door for a frontal boundary to move in late Thursday and Friday. Rain chances are near 30% and highs will drop back into the mid-90s late next week. We’ll still need to fine-tune the rain chances for late next week, but odds are looking good for at least one day of decent rain chances and at least one day of cooler-than-normal highs.

