Texas felon sentenced to life in prison for murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated Aug. 10 about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.

Johnson, 57, a Fort Worth resident who told police he had been visiting his cousin in Waco for about a month, reported that Washington threatened him with a 3-pound sledgehammer. He said he took it away from him and hit him in the head.

Police found Washington dead, wrapped in a comforter and lying on the floor in the back room of his home. Police officers testified they think Washington had been dead eight to 10 hours before Johnson called 911 to report that he and his cousin “had an incident.”

A medical examiner testified that Washington was struck in the back of the head at least seven or eight times, including blows that were inflicted after Johnson covered Washington’s head with a zebra-striped comforter.

During closing arguments Wednesday, prosecutor Kristi DeCluitt took the hammer, which was wrapped in a plastic, see-through bag, and asked the jury of nine women and three men to pass it around so they could feel its heft.

In prosecution punishment phase evidence, Butch Bridges, a retired Fort Worth police officer, testified that he and his partner were called to a domestic disturbance involving Johnson in April 1988. He said he was on the front porch speaking with a woman at the home when he felt a sharp pain in his side that reminded him of a time he was shot in his bullet-proof vest.

He said he turned to see Johnson running down the street. He tried to chase him down, but the blow to his side prevented him from running more than 30 feet. He later discovered that Johnson threw a claw hammer at him, cracking two of his ribs.

Johnson was on probation in Fort Worth at the time for attempted murder and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his assault on Bridges.

In other testimony, Leonardo Torres testified he lived next door to Johnson on North Sixth Street in 2000. He said they argued frequently because the residents of Johnson’s home “used to sell a lot of drugs and they would throw their trash on my land and park there.”

“A lot of people would go by there to buy drugs,” Torres said. “In fact, they would form lines.”

He said Johnson threatened to kill him one day. Johnson showed up at his home the following day with a shotgun and shot him twice in the chest. He said he held up his hand and pleaded for Johnson not to shoot him anymore. However, he testified Johnson said, “No, I’m going to kill you.”

He then fired another shot that blew the tip of Torres’ right index finger off and fired a fourth shot that struck Torres in the right hip as he was lying on the ground.

Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison in that attack on Torres and remains on parole in that case until 2026.

Johnson also was convicted of assaulting a prison inmate while serving time in Brazoria County. He also has a federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon and a forgery by passing conviction in 1990.

Defense attorney Melanie Walker will present punishment testimony Thursday morning.

Johnson, who did not testify during the first phase of the trial, faces a minimum of 25 years in prison and up to life.

