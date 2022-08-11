Texas gas prices lowest in the nation under $4

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas gas prices are now the lowest in the nation, according to AAA Texas.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.64 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel while the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.14.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $3.85 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville-Harlingen area are paying the least at $3.33 per gallon.

Several market forces continue to push pump prices lower.

Crude oil prices reached their lowest point since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and are falling as the energy industry factors in a possible economic slowdown.

“Additionally, demand for gasoline fell week-to-week and regional supplies increased. Both factors are helping push retail fuel prices lower. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) has agreed to a small boost in crude oil production, which may support falling retail pump prices in the weeks to come,” said AAA.

Drivers in California are paying the most at $5.54 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

