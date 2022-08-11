Waco real estate firm organizes drive to gather school supplies for local families

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the cost of everything on the rise, a community-wide effort to gather school supplies for families in need is underway thanks to a local real estate group.

Amanda Cunningham Global in Waco is organizing the drive for the second consecutive year and has placed donation boxes at multiple businesses across the area.

“It’s a great way to give back, get kids excited about school,” Cunningham said.

Donation sites include Coldwell Banker APEX, Woodway Family Dental, Home Abstract Title-Woodway, Central Texas Dental, American Guaranty Title, Waco Ale and Brazos Braces.

The school supplies will then be distributed to as many local districts as possible, including Midway, Waco, Lorena, China Spring, McGregor, Crawford, Bosqueville, Connally and Bruceville-Eddy, to name a few.

This weekend, Cunningham’s group will host a Back-To-School Bash to gather any last-minute supplies at Hewitt Park before the first bell rings.

“We wanted a fun way to celebrate the start of school with the community and raise school supplies for local schools,” Cunningham said.

The event will include a movie, face painting, food trucks, games and free haircuts and all they’re asking is those who can bring a school supply donation for entry.

The haircuts, Cunningham says, is one of the highlight of the party.

“I love that we can provide free haircuts by Cristy Dawson at Classic Style at our event to help get kids fresh style for their first day,” Cunningham said.

The Back to School Bash will be this Saturday at Hewitt Park from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is open to the public.

