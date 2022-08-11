Zambezi Zinger roller coaster returning to Worlds of Fun amusement park

A reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open at Worlds of Fun in 2023. (Source: Worlds of Fun)
By Greg Dailey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - A popular Worlds of Fun roller coaster is returning after it was discontinued over 20 years ago.

KCTV reports the theme park announced Thursday that a reimagined Zambezi Zinger will open to the public in 2023.

The ride had been one of the original roller coasters at Worlds of Fun when the park opened in 1973.

Park representatives said the ride would have side-by-side seating instead of the original toboggan-style seating. It will also be built on a new Titan Track, which sits on top of a galvanized steel and wood hybrid frame.

The ride will also reach 74 feet high, compared to the original design of 57 feet.

Worlds of Fun said it would host a “season-long celebration of fun, memories and adventure” to mark the park’s 50th anniversary.

A park spokesperson said the reimagined ride will feature the following:

  • Length: 2,428 feet
  • Speed: 45 mph
  • Duration: 2 minutes
  • Track Style: Hybrid Titan Track
  • Trains: New Infinity Flyer Trains, capable of taking on the most extreme coaster elements
  • Number of Trains: 2
  • Riders/Train: 16

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Jose Leal
Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in...
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
AP source: Watson willing to accept 8-game suspension, fine
FBI and the Federal Evidence Response Team are outside of the FBI building collecting evidence...
Suspect dies during standoff following attempt to break into Cincinnati FBI HQ, police say
FILE - Traffic flows past workers in a construction zone along Interstate 55 in St. Louis, June...
Over $2B announced for roads, bridges, bike lanes across US
Marvin Lee Dickerson, 53, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in a plea bargain with...
Waco felon gets eight years in prison in sexual assault of incapacitated woman