Blinn College: Possible hostage situation ‘resolved’ near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College District alerted its students that the “possible hostage situation” near campus has been resolved.

The situation by the Bryan Campus has been resolved. All clear. 8/12/2022, 10:30 a.m. — Blinn College District (@BlinnCollege) August 12, 2022

Bryan police confirmed the possible hostage situation happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus.

Police are on the scene, but limited information is available at this time.

An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.

The Bryan Police Department is working a possible hostage situation in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/PymMO2yQXw — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 12, 2022

