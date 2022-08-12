Blinn College: Possible hostage situation ‘resolved’ near campus

An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.
An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College District alerted its students that the “possible hostage situation” near campus has been resolved.

Bryan police confirmed the possible hostage situation happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus.

Police are on the scene, but limited information is available at this time.

An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Jose Leal
Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running

Latest News

Autumn Outlaw speaks with Jason from Train about how smart thermostats can keep you cool and...
Trane Air Conditioning - How smart thermostats can keep you cool and save money
Marlin High School athlete places in national competition
Marlin high school athlete makes it to national competition
Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Panhandle
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: August 12, 2022