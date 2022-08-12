Blinn College: Possible hostage situation ‘resolved’ near campus
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College District alerted its students that the “possible hostage situation” near campus has been resolved.
Bryan police confirmed the possible hostage situation happened in an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive, near the Blinn Bryan Campus.
Police are on the scene, but limited information is available at this time.
An alert from the college said the area should be avoided until further notice.
