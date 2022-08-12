Car thief hides in giant teddy bear, sentenced to jail

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which the suspect hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.(Greater Manchester Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNITED KINGDOM (Gray News/TMX) – A man from England who stole a car tried to hide from law enforcement inside a giant teddy bear, according to the Greater Manchester Police Department.

Joshua Dodson, 18, stole a car and filled it up with gas without paying, police said.

Photos shared by police show the teddy bear in which Dodson hid. It appears to be about 5 feet tall with a tear on its underside.

“When we saw this large bear breathing during a hunt for a thief, we thought something wasn’t right. ... Then we found our suspect stuffed inside,” the police tweeted alongside the photos.

Dodson admitted to stealing a Mitsubishi ASX in May as well as a Vauxhall Astra van in March.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

