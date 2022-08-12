Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation

According to the AP, parents should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies,...
According to the AP, parents should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies, compared to last year.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year.

“School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said.

According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies, compared to last year.

“I mean what are low income folks supposed to do with a rise in prices of school supplies?” Roberson said.

Some items in particular are seeing price increases from last year. According to CNN Business, the price of Scotch Tape has gone up 70%. Meanwhile, the price of Elmer’s Glue has gone up 30% and the price of Sharpies has seen a 55% increase.

Waco ISD mom of three Dsiriee Rodriguez said she is having to buy items she’s never seen on supply lists before like dry erase markers. Roberson is purchasing paper plates for her list.

“We just moved here to Waco, so coming here with nothing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard.”

Community events help struggling moms like Rodriguez. On Friday the Salvation Army gave out free supplies at their school supply giveaway event.

“I mean I really thought ‘oh man we’re going to have a lot of leftover backpacks,’” Major James Taylor with the Salvation Army said. “There is a great need this year.”

The need was definitely there at this year’s event. About an hour in, organizers had already given out 75% of the 270 backpacks.

“I didn’t know how I was going to get the stuff that they needed, so it really helped me out a lot,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

According to the AP, parents should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies,...
Rising costs of school supplies in Central Texas
Mourning the loss of a family of three killed in a head-on collision
Loved ones mourn the loss of family of three killed in head-on collision
File Graphic
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
‘I find some comfort in knowing they are together’: Loved ones in mourning after Waco family of 3 dies in crash