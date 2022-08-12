Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school shopping has become harder for Cosheanna Roberson and her family this year.

“School supplies plus school clothes and shoes my sister has spent roughly $1500 for everything for 3 kids,” Roberson said.

According to the AP, parents like Roberson should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies, compared to last year.

“I mean what are low income folks supposed to do with a rise in prices of school supplies?” Roberson said.

Some items in particular are seeing price increases from last year. According to CNN Business, the price of Scotch Tape has gone up 70%. Meanwhile, the price of Elmer’s Glue has gone up 30% and the price of Sharpies has seen a 55% increase.

Waco ISD mom of three Dsiriee Rodriguez said she is having to buy items she’s never seen on supply lists before like dry erase markers. Roberson is purchasing paper plates for her list.

“We just moved here to Waco, so coming here with nothing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s hard.”

Community events help struggling moms like Rodriguez. On Friday the Salvation Army gave out free supplies at their school supply giveaway event.

“I mean I really thought ‘oh man we’re going to have a lot of leftover backpacks,’” Major James Taylor with the Salvation Army said. “There is a great need this year.”

The need was definitely there at this year’s event. About an hour in, organizers had already given out 75% of the 270 backpacks.

“I didn’t know how I was going to get the stuff that they needed, so it really helped me out a lot,” Rodriguez said.

