Federal warrant executed on Fort Hood

Fort Hood Military Base
Fort Hood Military Base(KOSA)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood

It happened in Kouma Village.

Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time.

According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies executed the warrant.

No other information was made available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Jose Leal
Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running

Latest News

City of Temple logo
There is hope from some residents that city uses outside resources for inclusivity initiatives
Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the brutal baseball bat...
Austin Police arrest teenager in brutal baseball bat murder
CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education (RISE) program is helping paraprofessionals...
Copperas Cove ISD program pays for paraprofessionals’ college tuition
Marvin Lee Dickerson, 53, pleaded guilty to a sexual assault charge in a plea bargain with...
Waco felon gets eight years in prison in sexual assault of incapacitated woman