Federal warrant executed on Fort Hood
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood
It happened in Kouma Village.
Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time.
According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies executed the warrant.
No other information was made available.
