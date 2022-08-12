Federal warrant executed on Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - An arrest was made without incident Thursday evening after law enforcement agencies executed a federal warrant on Fort Hood

It happened in Kouma Village.

Residents were asked to stay indoors at the time.

According to a press release multiple federal, state, county and Fort Hood military law enforcement agencies executed the warrant.

No other information was made available.

