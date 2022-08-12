Good News Friday: August 12, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift.

A North Belton Middle school teacher best known for bringing life and creativity to the classroom has received state and national awards. Elizabeth Howson received the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History 2022 Texas History Teacher of the Year and with the 2022 Betty Barringer Outstanding Middle School Teacher Award.

In Temple, Tiffany Weiss has been named Middle School Principal of the Year for Region 12. The area covers 77 school districts and 12 counties. Tiffany leads the mustangs over at Travis Science academy. Her three goals for students are to stay connected, be open-minded, and stay calm.

Up in West, we’re congratulating Region 12′s secondary teacher of the year, Anthony Meurer. The community says you are very worthy of the title and their students are lucky to have you as a mentor. He teaches agricultural science and technology and leads the FFA.

The Waco EOAC Planning Region 11 will host its Annual Employee picnic. They are recognizing two employees that have been with them for over 40 years. Sandra McGee has been there 43 years and Clarence Wilson, 42 years. That is serious dedication!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
Jose Leal
Texas father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running

Latest News

Two people have been arrested after DPS found around $635,000 worth of drugs during a traffic...
2 arrested after $635,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Panhandle
Marlin High School athlete takes on junior Olympics
Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams
How Gov. Greg Abbott exported a border crisis to New York City
Fort Hood Military Base
Federal warrant executed on Fort Hood