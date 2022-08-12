Good News Friday: August 12, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway ISD’s First Year teachers received a great welcoming gift from their district’s education foundation this week. Each teacher received $150 to use for classroom supplies. 44 teachers were able to take advantage of this amazing gift.

A North Belton Middle school teacher best known for bringing life and creativity to the classroom has received state and national awards. Elizabeth Howson received the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History 2022 Texas History Teacher of the Year and with the 2022 Betty Barringer Outstanding Middle School Teacher Award.

In Temple, Tiffany Weiss has been named Middle School Principal of the Year for Region 12. The area covers 77 school districts and 12 counties. Tiffany leads the mustangs over at Travis Science academy. Her three goals for students are to stay connected, be open-minded, and stay calm.

Up in West, we’re congratulating Region 12′s secondary teacher of the year, Anthony Meurer. The community says you are very worthy of the title and their students are lucky to have you as a mentor. He teaches agricultural science and technology and leads the FFA.

The Waco EOAC Planning Region 11 will host its Annual Employee picnic. They are recognizing two employees that have been with them for over 40 years. Sandra McGee has been there 43 years and Clarence Wilson, 42 years. That is serious dedication!

