‘I find some comfort in knowing they are together’: Loved ones in mourning after Waco family of 3 dies in crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three young lives were lost after a tragic crash on Tuesday.

A young couple and their three-year-old daughter were traveling down US 77 when they collided with a Freightliner.

Raul Julian Ramos, 24, Abigail Marie Ramos, 24, and Lilith Ramos, 3, were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, their family members are honoring them by remembering the good times.

“Julian, he was the joker in our family,” Rachel Hernandez, Julian Ramos’ mom said. “He could make us all laugh.”

Hernandez says nothing was more important to them than family.

“Abby was a stay-at-home mom and she made sure that little girl was taken care of,” Hernandez said. “That was her calling.”

Hernandez says Julian and Abby had a love of cooking and nature, and they were dedicated to being good parents.

“Lilith just had the most beautiful smile,” Hernandez said. “She was our little Shirly Temple.”

Family members say their loved ones shined in their originality.

“If you found one of them, you were going to find the other two,” Hernandez said. “They were always together. They didn’t do anything without each other. I just find some comfort in knowing they are together still.”

Hernandez says she had just seen them on Friday before the crash to bring Lilith a backpack filled with supplies.

“I’m just so thankful for having those moments, those last moments where everything was good and everything was fine,” she said. “It was just so crazy because I was just telling Julian how proud I am of him and that he’s a great dad.”

Their family says to never take time with loved ones for granted because you never know what will happen.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.