Quiet weather for us through the weekend, but rain returns soon!

Although only about half of the area saw a healthy dose of rain Wednesday, we’re all going to be pining for some more rain for the next few days. Unfortunately, outside of a stray shower today or Saturday, we’ll be all dry until our next storm system moves in late next week. Temperatures this morning in the mid-to-upper 70s will warm close to 100° this afternoon with partly cloudy skies returning. Today’s forecast is pretty much an exact copy of the forecast tomorrow with highs near 100° and a 10% rain chance returning. Sunday’s forecast is about the same too but without any rainfall.

High pressure remains in control early next week so highs should be back into the triple-digits area wide Monday through at least next Wednesday. We’re not expecting rain to fall during this time period, but rain chances will start to creep up late Wednesday into next weekend. The reason, believe it or not, is a cold front! This front doesn’t have much cold air behind it, but the frontal boundary should kick up widely scattered showers and storms as it moves in and stalls Thursday and Friday with potentially some lingering rain next weekend too. The highest rain chances come Thursday and Friday, close to 40%, and high temperatures should be dragged down into the low-to-mid 90s thanks to the rain. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast for the next few days, but rain chances continue to look good!

TROPICS WATCH: All is quiet in the tropics right now after a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic was torn apart by wind shear and dry air. We’ll have to watch for more tropical waves to move off of Africa, but tropical development is not expected for the next 5 days. The one caveat to that is a potential short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm to form on the tail end of a stalled front off the coast of Louisiana. As this disturbance moves westward toward Texas and moves into Texas this weekend, it could gather just enough strength to be named a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of strength, this system should bring some rain to the immediate Texas coastline and to the Corpus Christi area Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.