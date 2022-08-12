Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Cheddar’s Casual Cafe at 4208 Franklin Avenue in Waco got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was old food debris on clean items throughout the kitchen.

The employees had to wash things by hand because the machine was not working properly.

There was an employee working without a beard restraint, and soiled wiping clothes laying about.

Sonic Drive-In at 1512 Hewitt Drive in Waco got a 93 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there were several cases of food on the floor.

There were utensils sitting in food containers with water in them.

The cooking equipment and coolers had food residue on them, and the walkways were greasy.

Coronas de Oro at 219 East Street in Belton got a 96 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a problem with insects flying around; flies, fruit flies, and/or gnats.

That has been greatly improved, but some areas needed more cleaning.

Some racks needed to be replaced because of rust.

There was a door that didn’t close properly.

It needed to be replaced.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Save Point Sandwich Shop at 720 Franklin Avenue in Waco.

If you are on the fence, just check out the business’ website.

You can try something mild like the Megatron with oven-roasted turkey and crispy bacon, or spice it up with the Spicy Spyro, which has pepper jack, house buffalo ranch, and jalapenos.

