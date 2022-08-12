Waco businesses partner with nonprofit to provide 150 foster children with new shoes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 150 foster care kids in McLennan County have a new pair of shoes on their feet to start the new school year thanks to the generosity of Central Texans.

After weeks of collecting shoes from the public, Foster Village Waco, a nonprofit which provides foster care assistance to the more than 5,600 kids in the foster care system locally, held the new shoe distribution event at Dayspring Baptist Church Thursday evening.

“I am so excited at the huge number of shoes we were able to give away to kids involved in foster care,” said Foster Village Waco Executive Director Mandy Vasquez. “So, if you were a community member who donated to this, thank you so much.”

Businesses which gathered shoe donations included Club Pilates, Dunnam & Dunnam Law Firm in Waco, Cultivate 7Twelve and Milk Bottle Cookies.

Club Pilates was able to collect 50 pairs of shoes. Dunnam & Dunnam gathered 16 pairs and gathered $1,700. Milk Bottle Cookies challenged their customers to donate, promising to match each pair given. They had 87 pairs donated and ended up giving the group 174 pairs of shoes.

“I would have been happy with just one donation, but Waco showed up for these kids,” Milk Bottle Cookies owner Makenzie Asisi said. “Milke Bottle Cookies is blessed to know that we contributed to a positive start to their school year.”

Vasquez said she was happy with the turnout of nearly 150 foster care families Thursday and encouraged other families to check out what their group has to offer for year-round support.

“If you are involved in foster care, I hope you were able to get involved with this event and if you weren’t please head to our website or our social media, Foster Village Waco, and see how you can get involved because we want to serve you,” Vasquez said.

Foster Village Waco offers support gatherings the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dayspring Baptist Church.

They also offer Parent’s Night Out the 3rd weekend of every month at various locations and times.

Check out the group’s website at FOSTER VILLAGE - Home (fostervillagewaco.org) for more information.

