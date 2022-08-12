Texas parents charged with endangering child after warrant executed on suspected drug house

TOP: Kassee Tavares, Stuart Latham BOTTOM: Dustin Tavares, Nicholas Beal
TOP: Kassee Tavares, Stuart Latham BOTTOM: Dustin Tavares, Nicholas Beal(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - Deputy constables in East Texas executed a search warrant on a suspected drug house and arrested four people, seized narcotics, and rescued an 8-year-old child, officials said.

The bust was made Thursday, August 11, in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way.

During the search, deputies allegedly found several ounces of crystal methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.

The homeowners, Dustin and Kassee Tavares, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and endangering a child.

The constable said the Tavares’ 8-year-old son was in the residence at the time of the bust and Child Protectives Services was contacted.

During the search, a K9 located Stuart Latham hiding under a batt of insulation deep within the attic. Nicholas Beal was also arrested at the residence. Both men were also charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Beal and Stuart were jailed on $40,000 bonds each.

The Tavares’ were jailed on $30,000 bond each.

