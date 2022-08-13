Authorities investigate a hit and run fatality crash

A motorcyclist was killed in the incident on Clear Creek Road.
Motorcycle fatalities are up in the state over the last few years
Motorcycle fatalities are up in the state over the last few years
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A young man is dead, after a tragic accident near Mohawk Dr. and S. Clear Creek Rd.

We’re told officers received a call in regards to a single motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. There, authorities found 23-year-old, Jesse Robert Cruz, unconscious in the middle of the road.

During their investigation, officers found out that the motorcyclist had lost control of the bike while turning the curve on NB Clear Creek Road. From there, Cruz allegedly crashed into the grassy median, and was thrown off his motorcycle, into the inside lane of Clear Creek Road. That’s when a separate unknown vehicle, reportedly hit him. Officers say, the driver of that unknown vehicle failed to stop and render aid, and instead continued to travel northbound.

According to officials, the victim was pronounced dead at 3:27a.m. by a Justice of the Peace.

Now, investigators are looking for a gray pickup truck, with major undercarriage damage.

If you know anything about this incident, call police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

