Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district.

Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.

Scrolling through the Safe Place website you’ll notice a lot of its 42 locations around Killeen are fire stations, but that is soon to change.

“We finally came up with a plan and here we are today,” said Darrell Ross with Central Texas Youth Services. “With the addition of the sites at KISD, it will be 95 stationary sites.”

These sites are geared toward teens who find themselves in a bad situation and need a place to go.

KISD has established a new partnership with CTYS and now all its locations are considered a Safe Place.

“Say, they run away from home, there’s something going on at home, they don’t feel safe,” said Ross. “If they see the Safe Place sign, they can go to any of these locations.”

On top of that, all KISD employees are trained to help anyone who comes in. If that happens they will call a 1-800 number, which connects them to CTYS, then people like Ross head down to help.

“It’ll just let the youth know that there is another service out there that can help them if they’re in need,” said Ross.

With 52 campuses throughout the Killeen area, these should be easy places to find for anyone in need of a safe place.

“When you look at how, geographically, our campuses are laid throughout the district,” said John Craft, KISD superintendent. “They’re in the middle of neighborhoods in most cases.”

So for any teens in desperate need of help, all they have to do is look for a sign.

“In Killeen the fire stations, the library or now, the schools,” said Ross.

