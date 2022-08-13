Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn

Killeen ISD has designated its campuses a Safe Place, in an effort to provide safety for anyone...
Killeen ISD has designated its campuses a Safe Place, in an effort to provide safety for anyone in troubling times.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district.

Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.

Scrolling through the Safe Place website you’ll notice a lot of its 42 locations around Killeen are fire stations, but that is soon to change.

“We finally came up with a plan and here we are today,” said Darrell Ross with Central Texas Youth Services. “With the addition of the sites at KISD, it will be 95 stationary sites.”

These sites are geared toward teens who find themselves in a bad situation and need a place to go.

KISD has established a new partnership with CTYS and now all its locations are considered a Safe Place.

“Say, they run away from home, there’s something going on at home, they don’t feel safe,” said Ross. “If they see the Safe Place sign, they can go to any of these locations.”

On top of that, all KISD employees are trained to help anyone who comes in. If that happens they will call a 1-800 number, which connects them to CTYS, then people like Ross head down to help.

“It’ll just let the youth know that there is another service out there that can help them if they’re in need,” said Ross.

With 52 campuses throughout the Killeen area, these should be easy places to find for anyone in need of a safe place.

“When you look at how, geographically, our campuses are laid throughout the district,” said John Craft, KISD superintendent. “They’re in the middle of neighborhoods in most cases.”

So for any teens in desperate need of help, all they have to do is look for a sign.

“In Killeen the fire stations, the library or now, the schools,” said Ross.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

FILE: Vanessa Guillen
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen seeking $35 million in damages
According to the AP, parents should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies,...
Central Texas parents spending hundreds on school supplies due to inflation
According to the AP, parents should expect to pay 15% more for a basket of school supplies,...
Rising costs of school supplies in Central Texas
Mourning the loss of a family of three killed in a head-on collision
Loved ones mourn the loss of family of three killed in head-on collision