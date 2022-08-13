Lawsuit claims construction worker killed was buried alive

A lawsuit claims a construction worker who was killed in northwest Las Vegas was buried alive. (Source: KVVU)
By Drew Andre and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A lawsuit claims a construction worker was buried alive while working on a project in the Las Vegas valley earlier this year.

KVVU reports that 32-year-old Rigoberto Canas Ramos died in what the coroner determined was an accident on March 31 in the northwest part of town.

Ramos was doing trench work at a construction site. Fire officials in Las Vegas said a trench collapsed at the site.

A lawsuit claims Ramos’ fellow workers rushed to the trench to locate him and found a substantial amount of dirt had been poured into the trench.

According to the complaint, other workers rushed to rescue Ramos by frantically digging by hand and using an excavator to remove about five feet of dirt from the trench.

Attorneys claim no safety consultants were at the property or nearby, and Ramos was buried alive.

According to the complaint, Ramos was working for a subcontractor of KB Home. It alleges the home builder and its hired safety company, Customized Safety and Quality Solutions, didn’t have any personnel overseeing construction on a reasonably frequent basis throughout construction.

The complaint continued, saying other construction accidents and/or near-misses had occurred before Ramos’ death without any response to ensure future accidents would not occur.

The Department of Labor said in the first six months of this year, 22 workers nationwide have died from hazards in trenching and excavation work. There were 15 all last year, according to the report.

In response, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it’s adding stricter enforcement to protect workers by performing more than 1,000 trench inspections at construction sites across the country.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
Imagen ilustrativa
Texas infant dead, dad in custody after standoff
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

The FBI recovered documents that were labeled “top secret” from former President Donald Trump’s...
Judge unseals Trump search warrant
fastcast sunflowers spring summer sunny flowers
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
FILE: Vanessa Guillen
Family of slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen seeking $35 million in damages
Killeen ISD has designated its campuses a Safe Place, in an effort to provide safety for anyone...
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn