Most are hot and dry this weekend, but rain and “cooler” weather may be returning soon

Although we had some rain across Central Texas this work week it still wasn’t enough to make a dent in the current drought. An area of high-pressure is regaining control of our weather as we head into the weekend and into the first half of next work week. So, if you we’re hoping for some more rain this weekend, chances are unfortunately not looking good. The main story as we head into the weekend will be the return of the hot and dry weather.

Current update on the 100-degree count as of Friday is now at 58 days so far this year and currently sitting at a 6-day streak. Those 58 days now tie the year 1969 for most annual 100-degree days. We will likely see these numbers rise as we head into the weekend.

Winds stayed breezy out of the southeast overnight and that has helped keep us muggy with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this Saturday morning. Rain chances do not look promising for most across Central Texas Saturday. We’ll monitor a stray shower or two during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly for our southeastern and eastern counties. Temperatures look to warm into the upper 90s to low 100s for the afternoon. The forecast for Sunday is pretty much an exact copy of what we’re expecting Saturday.

High pressure remains in control early next week, so highs should be back into the triple-digits area wide Monday through at least next Wednesday. We’re not expecting rain to fall during this time period, but rain chances will start to creep up late Wednesday into next weekend. As we head into the second half of the work week, we begin to see that high-pressure system shift further out west and that will allow a cold front to slide into Central Texas.

This front doesn’t have much cold air behind it, but the frontal boundary should kick up widely scattered showers and storms as it moves in and stalls Thursday and Friday with potentially some lingering rain next weekend too. The highest rain chances come Thursday and Friday, close to 30% to 40%, and high temperatures should be dragged down into the low-to-mid 90s thanks to the rain. We’ll be fine-tuning the forecast for the next few days, but rain chances continue to look good!

TROPICS WATCH: All is quiet in the tropics right now after a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic was torn apart by wind shear and dry air. We’ll have to watch for more tropical waves to move off of Africa, but tropical development is not expected for the next 5 days. The one caveat to that is a potential short-lived tropical depression or tropical storm to form on the tail end of a stalled front off the coast of Louisiana. As this disturbance moves westward toward Texas and moves into Texas this weekend, it could gather just enough strength to be named a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of strength, this system should bring some rain to the immediate Texas coastline and to the Corpus Christi area Friday and Saturday, sadly missing us here in Central Texas.

