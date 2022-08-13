One injured in early morning shooting incident

Police continue to search for a suspect.
File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Around 1:32 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of E. Ave. K. Upon arrival, they found shell casings, and were notified about a man with gunshot wounds, who was being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. We’re told his injuries are life-threatening.

Officials say the individual that dropped off the male fled from the hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

If you have information, contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

