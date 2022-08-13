One injured in early morning Temple shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a shooting that left one man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were called at around 1:32 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1800 block of Eat Ave. K where found shell casings.

They were notified about a man with apparent life-threatening gunshot wounds being treated at Baylor Scott and White Hospital

Officials say the individual that dropped off the victim fled from the hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.