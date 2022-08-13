One passenger killed in early morning Waco crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person are dead after a crash on Saturday morning in Waco.

Waco Police officers were called at 4:41 a.m. Aug. 13 to the 1600 Block of South 18th street and the 1800 Block of Jack Kultgen Expressway Northbound.

When officers arrived, they learned a Chrysler 300 was traveling east on S. 18th Street when they hit a Porsche SUV traveling north on Jack Kultgen Expressway.

The SUV struck a curb and telephone pole causing it yo flip over on its hood with the driver and four passengers.

Three passengers in the SUV were taken to a local hospital and were treated for their injuries while one is in critical condition.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Chrysler was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

One of the passengers in the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy had been ordered. The condition of the other passenger is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. No criminal charges have been filed at this time

