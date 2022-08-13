Police: Bryan parents arrested for putting children in “hazardous and deplorable living conditions.”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While investigating a SWAT call in the 1600 block of Hollowhill Drive Friday, Bryan police say they discovered multiple children living in hazardous and deplorable conditions.

According to arrest affidavits obtained by KBTX, Gregory and Jennie Page were arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with four counts each of abandon endanger child criminal negligence and 16 counts of harboring wild animals.

Authorities responded to the residence after receiving a complaint of a perpetrator holding hostages inside. While investigators ultimately determined the original call to be a hoax, records say they found the apartment infested with trash, cockroaches, feces, and multiple venomous snakes.

CPS responded and removed all the children due to the living conditions.

