University alum, current NBA player hosts free camp

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former University Trojan, Kenrich Williams, hosted a free basketball skills camp on Friday.

The camp will run through Saturday, and is open to kids going into third-eighth grades.

Williams made sure the camp was entirely free. In addition to basketball skills, the campers will receive free school supplies and haircuts.

Kenrich Williams is currently playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Out of high school, he didn’t have any Division I offers. Williams went to a junior college, then TCU and eventually earned a spot in the NBA.

