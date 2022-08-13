West Texas man arrested in sexual assault of a child

James Edward Shirk, 58,
James Edward Shirk, 58,(Midland County Sheriff's office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - A Midland man has been arrested for an alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years of age.

James Edward Shirk, 58, arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail with a $250,000.

A warrant was obtained for Shirk after investigators with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office determined a child had been continuously sexually assaulted over a 2-year period.

Investigators received the information regarding the possible sexual assault of a child on Aug.10, according to police.

This is an open investigation.

