West Texas man arrested in sexual assault of a child
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KWTX) - A Midland man has been arrested for an alleged continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years of age.
James Edward Shirk, 58, arrested and booked into the Midland County Jail with a $250,000.
A warrant was obtained for Shirk after investigators with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office determined a child had been continuously sexually assaulted over a 2-year period.
Investigators received the information regarding the possible sexual assault of a child on Aug.10, according to police.
This is an open investigation.
