Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead following an accident Friday night in near Golinda.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 12 to an auto-pedestrian crash on US 77 near CR 466.

A Ford F250 traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian walking in the traffic lane.

Andra Smith, 27, of Chilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

