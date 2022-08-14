Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A person is dead following an accident Friday night in near Golinda.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at around 10:20 p.m. Aug. 12 to an auto-pedestrian crash on US 77 near CR 466.

A Ford F250 traveling southbound crashed into a pedestrian walking in the traffic lane.

Andra Smith, 27, of Chilton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

