Fatal accident in Temple kills driver, traffic rerouted

94-year-old Donald Detzler was killed in a crash on Sunday in Scottsdale.
94-year-old Donald Detzler was killed in a crash on Sunday in Scottsdale.
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35 Sunday morning.

Officers responded at around 2 a.m. Aug. 14 to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299.

Authorities say the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit causing the crash.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident, according to police.

Officials recommend drivers find alternative routes at this time, as two southbound lanes and exit 299 are closed.

