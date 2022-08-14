Heat cranks up into the middle of the week before a weak cold front arrives

We’re tracking a weak tropical disturbance in south Texas that’s dumping beneficial, heavy rainfall along the coast and across areas south of I-10 on Sunday. We will sadly miss out on most of the rain, but this system has been funneling in more cloud cover which has been helping our temperatures stay below 100° this afternoon. We’ll track a stray shower chance through sunset for our southern and southeastern areas.

We keep partly cloudy skies, muggy air, and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s heading back to work Monday morning. We will gradually lose the cloud cover as we head into Monday afternoon as that tropical disturbance pushes into Mexico. Rain chances remain to our south and stay nonexistent for Central Texas Monday and high temperatures warm into the mid 90s to low 100s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures continue to warm into the first half of the work week as high-pressure continues to strengthen and regain control over our weather. Widespread triple digit heat looks to creep back in on Tuesday and sadly no rain is in the forecast for Central Texas. But some of our forecast models are suggesting some changes heading our way late in the day Wednesday.

Those changes include rain chances and more normal temperatures for this time of the year. A cold front is set to approach Central Texas Wednesday evening as that area of high-pressure starts to weaken and push further out west. An isolated shower or storm may be possible as the front arrives. The better chance for rain settles in Thursday and Friday as the front slowly works its way through Texas.

But before those changes arrive, dangerous heat looks to possibly build into Central Texas Wednesday. Highs look to reach around 98° to 103° Wednesday afternoon, with feels like temperatures possibly as high as 105°. We’re expecting temperatures to drop behind the front as more clouds and scattered rain chances return for Central Texas. Highs Thursday and Friday look to be in the mid to upper 90s.

Isolated rain chances could linger into next weekend which could help keep our temperatures out of triple digit territory, but forecast models are suggesting additional higher rain chances and even cooler temperatures could be moving into Central Texas by the start of the following work week. The Climate Prediction Center has much of the Lone Star State under a chance for above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures for the second half of August.

Still many updates to come with rain chances and potentially cooler weather. Thankfully forecast models are showing a much-needed pattern change coming to Texas. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.