Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home.

The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road.

Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from the house.

The dogs that were rescued were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas where they are being treated.

No deceased animals have been reported at this time.

The person renting the property was nowhere to be found and did not respond to law enforcement’s initial attempts for contact.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara made it known that the owner of the property would not be found at fault as the property is under a rental lease agreement.

