Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home

Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from the house.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An animal rescue went underway following a concerned call about pets in a Waco home.

The McLennan County Sherriff’s Office responded at 4 p.m. Aug. 13 to an animal rescue call on Sacred Heart Road.

Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from the house.

The dogs that were rescued were taken to the Humane Society of Central Texas where they are being treated.

No deceased animals have been reported at this time.

The person renting the property was nowhere to be found and did not respond to law enforcement’s initial attempts for contact.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara made it known that the owner of the property would not be found at fault as the property is under a rental lease agreement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

At Saturday's event parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like...
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck
fastcast river
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
FILE- Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico