Houston Astros host Uvalde Strong Day

Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Astros held the Uvalde Strong Day at Minute Maid Park.

“The Astros gave away thousands of tickets to the game to Uvalde residents. Along with giving away tickets, the team bussed 500 residents in on 10 buses from Uvalde for a unique gameday experience,” reports KHOU.

During the game, fans are able to purchase Uvalde Strong t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Uvalde Strong efforts.

The Houston Fire Department welcomed Uvalde residents to the city for the game versus Oakland.

