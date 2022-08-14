Local police investigate an armed robbery

The suspect took cash, and fled the scene on foot.
Generic
Generic(MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St.

According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.

We’re told no one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
The Bell County Kennel Club hosted a dog agility test benefiting the non-profit, Priceless...
Jax’s Fund raises money for domestic violence victims with a dog agility test and a lot of tutus
At Saturday's event parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like...
Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck