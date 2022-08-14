Local police investigate an armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 2000 block of S. 57th St.

According to police, they received a call just before 11 p.m. Saturday, August 13th in regards to an armed robbery. They say, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.

We’re told no one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

