Midway Little League advances to Championship Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!

Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game.

One. More. Win.



Midway beats Virginia to advance to the Little League Softball World Series Championship game! #LLSWS pic.twitter.com/f2C71h8R8I — Chris Williams (@CWillTV) August 14, 2022

Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from making a run all the way to the title game.

Pitcher Zaneria Hughes had another impressive day in the circle, retiring nine of the final eleven batters.

After the game Hughes told ESPN’s Kris Budden she couldn’t have done it without her teammates.

Midway will play in the championship game Monday on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.