Midway Little League advances to Championship Game

By Christopher Williams
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (KWTX) - The girls from Waco are just one win away from taking home the Little League Softball World Series!

Midway Little League beat Virginia 5-1 to advance to the World Series Championship Game.

Midway is the youngest team in the tournament, but that hasn’t stopped them from making a run all the way to the title game.

Pitcher Zaneria Hughes had another impressive day in the circle, retiring nine of the final eleven batters.

After the game Hughes told ESPN’s Kris Budden she couldn’t have done it without her teammates.

Midway will play in the championship game Monday on ESPN.

