Murder suspect arrested in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave

Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged with murder
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Weston and ordered him to be held with no Bond.

The shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195.

Kineh N’Gaojia said his ex-wife was visiting their son Amir’s gravesite on what would have been Amir’s 22nd birthday when she was struck by gunfire. Amir died on New Year’s Day 2022 to KWTX.

“Weston was also arraigned on an unrelated Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon where that bond was set at $5,000,” said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen PD’s spokeswoman.

Weston is awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate the case.

A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
A Chevy Camaro with bullet holes in its side is shown at a cemetery in Killeen, Texas.(Eric Franklin/KWTX)

