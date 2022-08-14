Single-vehicle accident on SB I-35 reroutes traffic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident on southbound I-35.

Around 2 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle accident on the Interstate near exit 299. Authorities say, the vehicle struck the retaining wall near the exit, which caused the crash. We’re told the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Officials recommend drivers find alternative routes at this time, as two southbound lanes and exit 299 are closed.

If you know anything about this case call Temple P.D.

