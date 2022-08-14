Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.

The rise in interest led Central Christian Homeschooling to host a mini conference on Saturday. Homeschool parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like homeschooling a high schooler, athletics and fine arts opportunities.

“Once they come to us we want to figure out what the laws are for homeschooling and what they need to do,” Deanna Sallee with Central Christian Homeschooling said.

Dborah Gladney-King is going to start homeschooling her eighth grade grandson for the first time this school year.

“It’s not something you can just jump into and just do it on the side in between,” Gladney-King said. “You got to make sure you allocate the proper time to make sure it works for him.”

Her grandson is autistic and Gladney-King feels like the special education program set him back.

“When I’m talking to him and asking him for information I’m finding out he does not have a great base,” Gladney-King said.

In her new role, she’s starting to learn when to be a grandmother and when to be a teacher.

“When I think about it it is making me a teacher,” Gladney-King said. “Teaching is something I do daily anyway, but I never thought I would be teaching teaching.”

