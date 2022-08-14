Temple coalition educates parents as more turn to homeschooling

At Saturday's event parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like...
At Saturday's event parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like homeschooling a high schooler, athletics and fine arts opportunities.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Christian Homeschooling is wanting to make sure students are equipped when they go back to school...at home.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from spring 2020 to fall 2020 the rate of parents homeschooling their kids nationwide more than doubled from 5% to around 11%.

The rise in interest led Central Christian Homeschooling to host a mini conference on Saturday. Homeschool parents could buy classroom materials and learn about different topics like homeschooling a high schooler, athletics and fine arts opportunities.

“Once they come to us we want to figure out what the laws are for homeschooling and what they need to do,” Deanna Sallee with Central Christian Homeschooling said.

Dborah Gladney-King is going to start homeschooling her eighth grade grandson for the first time this school year.

“It’s not something you can just jump into and just do it on the side in between,” Gladney-King said. “You got to make sure you allocate the proper time to make sure it works for him.”

Her grandson is autistic and Gladney-King feels like the special education program set him back.

“When I’m talking to him and asking him for information I’m finding out he does not have a great base,” Gladney-King said.

In her new role, she’s starting to learn when to be a grandmother and when to be a teacher.

“When I think about it it is making me a teacher,” Gladney-King said. “Teaching is something I do daily anyway, but I never thought I would be teaching teaching.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
Central Texas pedestrian dead after being hit by truck
fastcast river
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
FILE- Hurricane Harvey a devastating Category 4 hurricane that made landfall on Texas and...
Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico
Christian Lamar Weston,17, has been arrested and charged in the March 2022 murder of Yolanda...
Murder suspect arrested in March 2022 case of Killeen woman visiting son’s grave