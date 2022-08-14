Temple police investigate an armed robbery

Generic
Generic(MGN)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night.

Police responded to a call before 11 p.m. Aug. 13 to a robbery in the 2000 block of South 57th St.

According to police, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.

No one injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Midway Little League stays unbeaten in the World Series, advances to the championship game
Midway Little League advances to Championship Game
94-year-old Donald Detzler was killed in a crash on Sunday in Scottsdale.
Fatal accident in Temple kills driver, traffic rerouted
Five sheriff vehicles and three animal control vehicles were on scene to rescue 17 dogs from...
Horrific scene leads to rescue of 17 dogs at Waco home
The Bell County Kennel Club hosted a dog agility test benefiting the non-profit, Priceless...
Jax’s Fund raises money for domestic violence victims with a dog agility test and a lot of tutus