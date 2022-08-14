Temple police investigate an armed robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Temple are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Saturday night.

Police responded to a call before 11 p.m. Aug. 13 to a robbery in the 2000 block of South 57th St.

According to police, a man with a handgun, who was wearing black clothing, stole cash and then fled the scene on foot.

No one injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

