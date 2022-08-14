Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter in intensive care
Rep. Tim Burchett said his daughter was in the ICU and asked for prayers.
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett’s daughter is in the intensive care unit after a horse-related accident on Friday, according to his Twitter.
The girl broke five ribs and her wrist after the incident. She also has some internal injuries, Burchett said.
The family is hoping she is released from the ICU on Sunday and is asking for prayers at this time.
“She is one tough cowgirl,” Burchett said.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.