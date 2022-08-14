Texas deputy involved in shooting while suspect flees from scene

Texas Rangers will be lead the investigation.
Brazoria County Sheriff's Office
Brazoria County Sheriff's Office(Brazoria County Sheriff's Office)
PEARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - A Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was involved in a deputy involved shooting Sunday afternoon.

Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received a call in the afternoon of Aug. 14 concerning an individual shoplifting at a Target in the Silver Lake Shopping Center in Pearland.

A vehicle description was given leading to a deputy locating the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of Designer Shoe Warehouse .

The deputy exited his vehicle to make contact with the suspect causing the suspect to ram his vehicle into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee.

According to witnesses, the suspect drove at the Deputy who then discharged his service weapon striking the suspect.

The suspect then fled the scene and abandoned his vehicle at an apartment complex in Pearland where he was then taken to Ben Taub hospital by his mother. The suspect is in stable condition.

According to authorities, the deputy received minor injuries during the incident.

Texas Rangers will be lead the investigation.

If anyone has additional information on this incident, call (979)864-2392 or Crimestoppers (800)460-2222.

