18-year-old Bryan resident arrested for murder of ride-share driver

The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.
The investigation is happening in the 200 block of W Pruitt Street near N Bryan Avenue.(KBTX Photo by Donnie Tuggle)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 18-year-old from Bryan was arrested for the murder of a ride-share driver on Monday.

Bryan police confirmed officers were investigating a “suspicious death” in a neighborhood north of downtown on Aug. 14. Around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street for reports of a “deceased person” in the backyard of a home.

Once on scene, police found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. They said the body appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

During the investigation, police discovered the woman, Althia Jenkins-Perry, 62 of Bryan, was a driver for a ride-share app and her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was entered into the TCIC/NCIC database and it was later located in Del Rio, Texas.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers made contact with the driver, Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18 of Bryan. BPD “obtained probable cause” and he was subsequently arrested for murder.

It is currently unclear if the victim was completing a trip for the ride-share app at the time.

correction: KBTX originally reported the suspect was 17 years old. Bryan Police Department originally stated the suspect was 17 but have confirmed the suspect is 18. KBTX has updated the story to reflect those changes.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Josh Bowering in the KWTX news studio
Marlin ISD improves its TEA rating and score by more than 30 points
Ramon Joseph Castro II, 39, a parolee from Bellmead with four previous felony convictions, is...
Victim who coughed up, then swallowed bullet after he was shot in the head expected to testify in alleged gunman’s trial
Marlin ISD raised their district's overall TEA score from a 56 (F) to a 86 (B)
Marlin ISD receives its best TEA score in ten years, a 30 point improvement from 2019
Austin Blake Weber, 27, remains in the McLennan County Jail under $1 million bond after his...
Central Texas man charged in sexual assault of 7-year-old girl