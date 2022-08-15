2022 TEA ratings for major public schools in McLennan County

(KWTX) Below are the 2022 TEA ratings for the major public schools in McLennan County, Texas:

*Districts and schools that would have received a D or F instead received a “Not Rated” label this year

AXTELL ISD

Axtell High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88

Axtell Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94

Axtell Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 90

BOSQUEVILLE ISD

Bosqueville High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93

Bosqueville Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

Bosqueville Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 91

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY ISD

Bruceville-Eddy High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84

Bruceville-Eddy Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

Bruceville-Eddy Intermediate High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

Bruceville-Eddy Junior High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 71

CHINA SPRING ISD

China Spring High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93

China Spring Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93

China Spring Intermediate High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86

China Spring Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85

CONNALLY ISD

Connally High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 82

Connally Elementary School: NOT RATED

Connally Primary School: NOT RATED

Connally Junior High School: NOT RATED

CRAWFORD ISD

Crawford High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89

Crawford Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94

GHOLSON ISD

Gholson School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

HALLSBURG ISD

Hallsburg School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

MIDWAY ISD

Midway High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93

Midway Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88

Woodway Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94

Hewitt Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85

Speegleville Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

Spring Valley Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 92

South Bosque Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 97

Woodgate Intermediate/Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89

Castleman Creek Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85

River Valley Intermediate/Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 95

LA VEGA ISD

La Vega High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79

La Vega Intermediate/Elementary High HP Miles Campus: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 73

La Vega Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

La Vega Primary School Phil Bancale Campus: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81

LORENA ISD

Lorena High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 96

Lorena Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94

Lorena Primary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94

Lorena Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

Lorena Challenge Academy: NOT RATED

MART ISD

Mart High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89

Mart Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 78

Mart Academic Alternative Program: NOT RATED

McGREGOR ISD

McGregor High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 77

Isbill Junior High: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88

McGregor Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86

McGregor Primary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86

MOODY ISD

Moody High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85

Moody Middle School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 76

Moody Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80

Moody Pre-K: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80

RIESEL ISD

Riesel School 7-12: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88

Foster Elementary School 7-12: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 92

ROBINSON ISD

Robinson High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89

Robinson Intermediate School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88

Robinson Junior High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

Robinson Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

Robinson Primary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

WACO ISD

Waco High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 77

University High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79

Challenge Academy: NOT RATED

GL Wiley Opportunity Center: NOT RATED

Brazos High School: NOT RATED

Cesar Chavez Middle School: NOT RATED

Tennyson Middle School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79

GW Carver Middle School: NOT RATED

Indian Spring Middle School: Overall Rating: NOT RATED

Alta Vista Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79

Bells Hill Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89

Brook Avenue Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: NOT RATED

Cedar Ridge Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

Crestview Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

Dean Highland Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 75

Hillcrest Magner School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

JH Hines Elementary School: NOT RATED

Kendrick Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83

Mountainview Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 71

Parkdale Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84

Provident Heights Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84

Lake Air Montessori School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80

West Avenue Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 78

South Waco Elementary School: NOT RATED

WEST ISD

West High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

West Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86

West Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87

