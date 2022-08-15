2022 TEA ratings for major public schools in McLennan County
(KWTX) Below are the 2022 TEA ratings for the major public schools in McLennan County, Texas:
*Districts and schools that would have received a D or F instead received a “Not Rated” label this year
AXTELL ISD
Axtell High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88
Axtell Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94
Axtell Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 90
BOSQUEVILLE ISD
Bosqueville High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93
Bosqueville Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
Bosqueville Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 91
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY ISD
Bruceville-Eddy High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84
Bruceville-Eddy Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
Bruceville-Eddy Intermediate High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
Bruceville-Eddy Junior High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 71
CHINA SPRING ISD
China Spring High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93
China Spring Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93
China Spring Intermediate High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86
China Spring Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85
CONNALLY ISD
Connally High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 82
Connally Elementary School: NOT RATED
Connally Primary School: NOT RATED
Connally Junior High School: NOT RATED
CRAWFORD ISD
Crawford High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89
Crawford Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94
GHOLSON ISD
Gholson School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
HALLSBURG ISD
Hallsburg School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
MIDWAY ISD
Midway High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 93
Midway Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88
Woodway Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94
Hewitt Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85
Speegleville Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
Spring Valley Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 92
South Bosque Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 97
Woodgate Intermediate/Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89
Castleman Creek Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85
River Valley Intermediate/Middle School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 95
LA VEGA ISD
La Vega High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
La Vega Junior High George Dixon Campus: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79
La Vega Intermediate/Elementary High HP Miles Campus: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 73
La Vega Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
La Vega Primary School Phil Bancale Campus: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 81
LORENA ISD
Lorena High School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 96
Lorena Elementary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94
Lorena Primary School: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 94
Lorena Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
Lorena Challenge Academy: NOT RATED
MART ISD
Mart High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89
Mart Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 78
Mart Academic Alternative Program: NOT RATED
McGREGOR ISD
McGregor High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 77
Isbill Junior High: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88
McGregor Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86
McGregor Primary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86
MOODY ISD
Moody High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 85
Moody Middle School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 76
Moody Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80
Moody Pre-K: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80
RIESEL ISD
Riesel School 7-12: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88
Foster Elementary School 7-12: Overall Rating: A Overall Score: 92
ROBINSON ISD
Robinson High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89
Robinson Intermediate School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 88
Robinson Junior High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
Robinson Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
Robinson Primary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
WACO ISD
Waco High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 77
University High School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79
Challenge Academy: NOT RATED
GL Wiley Opportunity Center: NOT RATED
Brazos High School: NOT RATED
Cesar Chavez Middle School: NOT RATED
Tennyson Middle School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79
GW Carver Middle School: NOT RATED
Indian Spring Middle School: Overall Rating: NOT RATED
Alta Vista Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 79
Bells Hill Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 89
Brook Avenue Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: NOT RATED
Cedar Ridge Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
Crestview Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
Dean Highland Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 75
Hillcrest Magner School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
JH Hines Elementary School: NOT RATED
Kendrick Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 83
Mountainview Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 71
Parkdale Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84
Provident Heights Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 84
Lake Air Montessori School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 80
West Avenue Elementary School: Overall Rating: C Overall Score: 78
South Waco Elementary School: NOT RATED
WEST ISD
West High School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
West Middle School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 86
West Elementary School: Overall Rating: B Overall Score: 87
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.