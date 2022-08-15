‘All of this was a game’: Former Central Texas school district employee charged with sexually abusing disabled woman

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - Lowell Hill, a former Bruceville-Eddy Independent School District employee, was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child or disabled individual, a first-degree felony, according to court documents obtained by KWTX.

The arrest affidavit states police met with a woman on August 11, 2022 who accused Hill, a family friend, of sexually abusing her 29-year-old disabled daughter. The victim claimed the abuse had been going on for five years up until March 2022, the affidavit states.

When the mother confronted Hill about her daughter’s accusations, Hill allegedly admitted to the mother that he had been taking showers and having sex with her daughter, the document states. Hill further revealed to the mother that her daughter had been sending him nude photos via the Facebook Messenger application because he solicited the photos and encouraged her to keep sending them, the affidavit states.

The mother told police Hill was “very aware” of her daughter’s mental disabilities and that he told her “all of this was a game, and that this was how people played games,” the court document states.

The mother told police her daughter would stay with Hill while she was out of town for work. When she asked Hill if he had been having sex with her daughter every time she was was out of town, the affidavit states, Hill allegedly replied, “well, I guess you could say, maybe a time or two. Things got out of hand.”

Investigators obtained a text message exchange between the mother and Hill. In one of the messages, Hill allegedly wrote to the mother, “I’ve been filled with remorse by all of this. It may be hard to believe, but I feel like weight has been lifted from me. I just couldn’t find a way to tell you without hurting you.

Hill was booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday, August 12, by Bruceville-Eddy police. He remained there Monday in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Hill is the former Maintenance Director at BEISD. School district officials told KWTX he has not been an employee of the district for more than a year.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.