Federal agents rescue 84 child trafficking victims, find 37 missing children during nationwide operation

141 adult victims of human trafficking also rescued
A federal agents speaks with a victim rescued during the nationwide operation.
A federal agents speaks with a victim rescued during the nationwide operation.(FBI)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Justice and FBI on Monday announced federal agents identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation crimes and located 37 actively missing children during a nationwide campaign dubbed “Operation Cross Country.”

The FBI-led nationwide initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting criminals involved in both child sex trafficking and human trafficking.  

In addition to the rescue of the adolescent victims, the FBI and its local law enforcement partners located 141 adult victims of human trafficking.

“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Federal agents take several suspects into custody during Operation Cross Country
Federal agents take several suspects into custody during Operation Cross Country(FBI)

“Human trafficking is among the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Unfortunately, such crimes—against both adults and children—are far more common than most people realize.”

FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, victim specialists, and child adolescent forensic Interviewers worked in conjunction with more than 200 state, local, and federal partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) during the operation.

Together, investigators conducted 391 operations over the two-week period.    

“The success of Operation Cross County reinforces what NCMEC sees every day. Children are being bought and sold for sex in communities across the country by traffickers, gangs, and even family members,” said Michelle DeLaune, president and CEO of the NCMEC.

Federal officials said victim specialists provide a “bridge” for victims who are wary of the system, help the victim establish positive relationships with law enforcement, and ensure the human trafficking victim population receives any appropriate resources available to them.

