Iran denies being involved in attack on Salman Rushdie

FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6, 2017. Rushdie was attacked while giving a lecture in western New York. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage Friday at the Chautauqua Institution as Rushdie was being introduced.(Grant Pollard/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - An Iranian government official is denying that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie. The remarks were the country’s first public comments on the attack.

Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in a briefing to journalists on Monday. He said that Iran does “not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” speaking of Rushdie.

The spokesman also said that “nobody has right to accuse Iran in this regard.”

Iran has denied carrying out other operations abroad targeting dissidents in the years since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, despite prosecutors and Western governments attributing such attacks back to Tehran.

Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm and in an eye that he was likely to lose in a stabbing at a lecture Friday in New York.

His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, said Sunday that Rushdie was “on the road to recovery” but remained in critical condition.

The suspected attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty Saturday to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called “a targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack.”

The attack was met with global shock and outrage, along with praise for Rushdie who, for more than three decades — including nine years in hiding under the protection of the British government — has weathered death threats and a $3 million bounty on his head over “The Satanic Verses.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

Flyers distributed on cars in San Francisco read, “I don’t want to steal anymore! But I still...
Purported thief leaves flyers asking for donations to stop stealing
Police haven’t confirmed if the person behind the flyer is a suspect of any crime and urged...
Flyers left on cars by alleged thief asking for money spark worry
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Anne Heche was an Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the...
Anne Heche made her mark on Hollywood's artistic, social scenes