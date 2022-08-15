Killeen ISD begins new school year with added security features, including mobile metal detectors

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD schools are officially in session, and this new school year brings new safety features.

Taina Maya, who is the chief of communications for KISD, said the school applied a few new additions to make the school a safer place.

She said there are numbers on exterior windows so that officers can easily find where to respond in case of emergency.

There will also be weekly door checks to make sure classroom doors stay locked. KISD Superintendent John Craft said the district will be conducting random checks and taking logs of the checks.

Maya also said the community is encouraged to use the Killeen ISD to report any unusual activities around the campuses.

“Our goal is to build that communication, that relationship, with our community members, and so that we are all having that peace again and keeping our campuses safe,” she said. “That’s remained our top priority from day one in KISD is to make sure our students is to make sure our students, staff and community are safe and healthy.”

Craft said the district is also adding mobile metal detectors to all campuses for random checks. These will be faster than before.

“This is going to be a little bit of a different type of system that allows for faster processing that we’re going to be implementing really in a random type environment,” he said. “This could also include and will include sporting events, and so it’s going to allow for a faster processing similar to what you might see at an NFL or an MBA type venue that we feel like it’s going to serve as well.”

While the district did add a few features to enhance safety, Craft said campuses did not have to make many changes this year.

“Fortunately, we are in a really good position. We have been conducting intruder tests on an annual basis for several years now,” he said. “That was not really a chance. We’ve expended some funds, but not nearly to the degree if we would not have already made those preparations.”

He said that, from what he witnessed during active shooter training, law enforcement and first responders in the county appear to have the proper resources and preparation for safety incidents.

Some typical safety features that come with the school year are school zones that are active at various times in the morning and afternoon during morning and evening commutes.

