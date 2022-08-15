Local citizens, law enforcement work together for dog rescue in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A team effort between local citizens and law enforcement lead to the rescue of multiple dogs from what appeared to be an abandoned home.

A video taken the night of August 12 showed a dozen dogs wandering around inside a home, alone, with no way out.

Based on the collars, the way they’re grouped and the food around, rescuers believe the dogs could have been part of a dog fighting ring.

“The condition is very sad, there’s feces and stuff in the house and they’re living in that. No air conditioning, and it’s Texas summer heat so they’re suffering,” said Stephanie Cobbs of Cribs for Canines.

Cobbs was one of the people who helped get the video that night, after being tipped off by someone on the Facebook page of Heart of Texas Lost and Found Pets about the home on south third street off of flying hear road. Cobbs was able to get food and water to the dogs, but the rescue wouldn’t have been possible without the Sheriff’s Department.

Cobbs’ footage was sent to Sheriff Parnell McNMara who sent his deputies to safely rescue 17 dogs out of the home, many of which had to be carried out because they were so frightened.

The Sheriff says owner of the property isn’t a suspect, as the residence is being rented out to a tenant.

These dogs are being quarantined, and will soon be residents at the Humane Society of Central Texas, and they’ve been around max capacity for quite some time.

Humane Society Director Kandi Hillyer says it’s hard dealing with these types of situations since they’re so traumatic for the dogs. That’s why she really hopes the community will step up and help make room for this incoming group.

“We need them to come in and relieve some of the pressure on us. We have been full, we’ve had dogs waiting for kennels, as dogs leave we can refill those,” said Hillyer. “It’s a crisis right now because we are at the point of being full and we just put on an additional 17 dogs on top of that.”

The 17 dogs are in quarantine for the time being, as one of them tested positive for Parvo.

Adoptions are still free at the humane society due to their capacity.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.