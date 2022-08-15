Marlin ISD receives its best TEA score in ten years, a 30 point improvement from 2019

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - School districts around Texas are buzzing after the Texas Education Agency released its accountability ratings for 2022 and a school district in Central Texas achieved a score it has been working towards for more than ten years.

For the first time in more than ten years, the Marlin Independent School District wasn’t rated F. This year, it scored a B, raising its score by thirty points compared to its ranking in 2019.

The City of Marlin is in celebration mode, highlighting that the work done by staff and teachers over the past three years has paid off. “The kids are proud of who they are. The superintendent and his staff put that pride back into them. They know they can excel in the classroom,” said City of Marlin Manager Cedric Davis Sr.

“Marlin ISD is the place to be, literally be, if you want what’s best for your child,” said Dr. Darryl J. Henson, the school district’s superintendent.

The school district is comprised of three schools and has scored an 86, according to the TEA accountability ratings for 2022.

“Our last score was a 56. So, to rise all the way to an 86, a 30-point increase, that is to the testament of our teachers and students and community,” said Dr. Henson, who joined the district in 2020 with his eyes set on raising the failing tea score.

During his first two years, the TEA paused its ratings as a result of the pandemic. So for Henson’s first rating to come in at 86 is a good sign of Marlin’s educational future.

To come up with their score, TEA uses three grading variables:

1. Student achievement

2. School progress

3. Whether or not achievement gaps were closed or not

Marlin ISD also received distinction designations for all three schools, each in a different field.

“I am excited for them to finally remove the label of failing from the Marlin Independent School District,” said Dr. Henson.

The school district plans to celebrate the achievement in a big way and everyone who contributed to the thirty point increase will be able to partake in the celebration, a parade to be held on September 2, 2022.

Details for the parade will be released on the district’s Twitter and Facebook pages as the date comes closer.

