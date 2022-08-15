Midway All-Stars win the Little League World Series

Midway All-Stars
Midway All-Stars(Little League World Series)
By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT
GREENVILLE, North Carolina (KWTX) - The Midway All-Stars defeated Maryland in the Little League World Series final 5-4 on Monday.

The game was moved up to 11 a.m. due to weather, but almost immediately after the game started it went into a weather delay.

When the game resumed, Midway struggled, finding themselves into a 3-0 hole. In the fourth inning, Midway stormed back and took a 4-3 lead.

Maryland tied the game up in the fifth inning, 4-4. The game went into extra innings. In the seventh, Midway punched in a run.

