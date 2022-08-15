Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south.

Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.

Stonebraker was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

The deadly wreck led to the closure of the southbound lanes on the interstate and exit 299 for several hours.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

