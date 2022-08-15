Temple Police identify man killed in wreck early Sunday morning

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department on Monday identified Trevor Stonebraker, 27, as the person killed in a wreck early Sunday morning on I-35 south.

Police officers were dispatched the scene of the single-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 35 near exit 299 at about 1:45 a.m. on August 14.

Stonebraker was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.

The deadly wreck led to the closure of the southbound lanes on the interstate and exit 299 for several hours.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ray Martin
Accused hot check writer surrenders to police in Valley Mills
Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark...
Texas deputies searching for woman who allegedly sold rental car for more than $22K
File Graphic
Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him
Raul Julian Ramos, 24; Abigail Marie Ramos, 24; and Lilith Ramos, 3.
Waco family of 3 dies in fiery head-on collision with 18-wheeler
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday...
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

Latest News

File Graphic
Waco Police identify woman killed in wreck over the weekend
File Graphic
Texas school ratings show improvement compared to 2019, but those in poorer neighborhoods still lag
Waco community event provides free resources
Waco community event provides free resources
KISD Live Interview
KISD live interview